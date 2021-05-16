Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Lowered to $44.00 at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANDHF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.35.

ANDHF opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

