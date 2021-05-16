Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.95

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.95 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 159.06 ($2.08). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 151.20 ($1.98), with a volume of 613,399 shares traded.

APF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £322.78 million and a P/E ratio of -14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.38%.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

