Anne Delsanto Sells 1,710 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Anne Delsanto purchased 19 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $334.21.

JNPR stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

