Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.36). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02.

AQST has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 459,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,635. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

