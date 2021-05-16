argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $272.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

