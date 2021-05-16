argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.33 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $272.30 on Friday. argenx has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.73 and a 200 day moving average of $295.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

