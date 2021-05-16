Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

