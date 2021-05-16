Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells $1,537,427.71 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.46 and a 1-year high of $119.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

