Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $19.22

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $20.96. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 2,732 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,391,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,223,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

