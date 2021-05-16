Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Given New $36.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ATER stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

