Atheios Hits One Day Volume of $29.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Atheios has a total market cap of $77,857.45 and $29.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,443.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.80 or 0.07626965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.53 or 0.02523596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00640257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00201731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.00817251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.00651499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.91 or 0.00571620 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,748,142 coins and its circulating supply is 40,218,900 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

