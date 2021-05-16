Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $66.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.45.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $62.23 on Thursday. Athene has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.