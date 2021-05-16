Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $68.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $62.23 on Friday. Athene has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

