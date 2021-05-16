Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $217,000 Investment in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

