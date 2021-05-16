Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $317,000 Investment in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

