Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.86

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.