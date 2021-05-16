Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million. On average, analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $11.30 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $398.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

