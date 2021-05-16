Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million. On average, analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $11.30 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $398.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
