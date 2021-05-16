Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and $80,478.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auctus has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 51,765,365 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

