Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$12.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

ACB stock traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.29. 3,641,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,807. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$26.79.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$67.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.