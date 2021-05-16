Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Underperform

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aurora Cannabis to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$9.79.

TSE ACB opened at C$8.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.22. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

