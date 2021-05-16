Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,753 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

