Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 4,540 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $127.97 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.