Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 7,307 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.