Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.