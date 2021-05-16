Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,198,000.

SCHA opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

