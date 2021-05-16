Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

