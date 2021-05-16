Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,046. The company has a market capitalization of $322.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

