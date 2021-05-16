Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APR.UN. Cormark set a C$12.00 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.22.

APR.UN stock opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.07. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$7.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$476.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

