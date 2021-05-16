AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,453.82.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,527.58 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,049.25 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,258.32. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

