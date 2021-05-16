Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.020-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.660-0.730 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. 859,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.