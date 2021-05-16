Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.19 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.200 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVYA. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.
Shares of Avaya stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.72.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.