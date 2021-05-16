Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.19 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.200 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVYA. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

