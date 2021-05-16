AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVEO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $231.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. Equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.