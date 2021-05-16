AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 million-$8.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 million.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $444.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. On average, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVITA Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.