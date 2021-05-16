Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Axe has a market capitalization of $549,803.34 and approximately $59.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axe has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

