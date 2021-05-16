B. Riley Raises Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target to $22.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRIS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of Curis stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $19,182,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $11,434,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $10,777,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.