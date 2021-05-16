B. Riley Raises Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $24.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGH. TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $474.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.