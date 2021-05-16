Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.04

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 22208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

