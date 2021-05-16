Bank of America Upgrades NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

