Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.10. Bank of China shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 26,657 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Bank of China alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 6.55%.

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.