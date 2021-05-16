Barclays Begins Coverage on Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNNGY. HSBC upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $76.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.1457 per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

