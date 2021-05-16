Barclays Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,740.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a one year low of $1,372.13 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,385.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,184.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

