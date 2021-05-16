Barclays Boosts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $199.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $163.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.88.

NYSE:SITE opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.95. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,954,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

