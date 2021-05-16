Barclays Increases Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,850

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £78.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,175.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,984.58. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.