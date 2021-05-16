Barclays Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $142.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.54.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

