Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 590,330 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 4.3% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,892,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,919,939. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.