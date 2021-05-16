Base Protocol (BASE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $43,983.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00004442 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $43,983.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.49 or 0.01114556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00114993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,725,586 coins and its circulating supply is 1,208,608 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.