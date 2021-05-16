Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $70.30.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

