Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $261,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,856,000 after buying an additional 512,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,577,000 after buying an additional 1,029,655 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,151,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,030,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,986,000 after buying an additional 114,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.