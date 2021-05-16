Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.01 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

