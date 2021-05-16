Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,522 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 52.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,917 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,244 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.